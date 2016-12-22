WordsWithWade Podcast Episoide #15 – Holiday Lit-uation Or Drink Champs 1.5

It’s Liiiiiit!!!! The studio is packed for the end of the year episode as Wade, G Li and Ari, are joined by DJ L.A. Beats, Pandaboy, Deveroe Dubois, and Baby Benz from Igotcha ent for the “WordsWithWade Holiday party”. Dont worry tho the gang still covers all the current events like Mtv’s hottest MC’s list, Trump meeting with Kanye, Jim Brown and Ray Lewis. The gang also talks about YoGotti signing to RocNation, Trey Songz new album, The WordsWithWade Awards, and much much more. Enjoy our party and see you 2017.