WordsWithWade Podcast Episoide #15 – Holiday Lit-uation Or Drink Champs 1.5

Posted on by Leave a comment
wordswithwade-logo

wordswithwade-logo

It’s Liiiiiit!!!! The studio is packed for the end of the year episode as Wade, G Li and Ari, are joined by DJ L.A. Beats, Pandaboy, Deveroe Dubois, and Baby Benz from Igotcha ent for the “WordsWithWade Holiday party”. Dont worry tho the gang still covers all the current events like Mtv’s hottest MC’s list, Trump meeting with Kanye, Jim Brown and Ray Lewis. The gang also talks about YoGotti signing to RocNation, Trey Songz new album, The WordsWithWade Awards, and much much more. Enjoy our party and see you 2017.

tagged with

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s