New Music: Nicki Minaj, Drake, & Lil Wayne – No Frauds (Remy Ma Diss)
Nicki Minaj returns and links with Drake and Lil Wayne for a new track called “No Frauds”.
Nicki takes the time to respond to Remy’s “SHether” and “Another One”.
Nicki Minaj returns and links with Drake and Lil Wayne for a new track called “No Frauds”.
Nicki takes the time to respond to Remy’s “SHether” and “Another One”.
Sorry Nicki that was wack!!!
LikeLike
lmao wtf is this? TRASH!
LikeLike
This shit is garbage
LikeLike
Nikki was real good! she shoulda kept the 2 guys off it…they messed it up
LikeLike