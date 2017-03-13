New Video: Miguel & DJ Premier – 2 LOVIN U Posted on March 13, 2017 by Wade Bloggs Leave a comment Miguel links up with DJ Premier to drop a video for their new song called “2 LOVIN U”. Share this:Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to email (Opens in new window) Related Video Videos