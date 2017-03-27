WordsWithWade Podcast Episode 26 – More Talk For Your Headtop…

No Ari this week as Wade and G Li talk about the disappearance of the young sisters in the DMV area, Kendrick Lamar’s new track, “The Heart part 4”, the guys give their opinion on Drake’s latest release “More Life” and much much more. The guys are also joined by Pentress/Author Anitra Hill as she discusses her motivation for writing, How she got started writing, getting published her books, “Love Slave”, “Right One, Wrong Time”, “Sex Therapy” her upcoming release “Split Decisions” and much more.

