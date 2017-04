Kendrick Lamar’s “Humble” is currently in the #1 position on Billboard’s Hot 100 this week.Ed Sheeran’s “Shape Of You” was number 1 last week, but thanks to a boost in sales, Lamar was to knock Sheeran out of the top spot, making it #2.

Kendrick’s latest single “DNA” is currently ranked #4 on the Hot 100. So as of this writing K.Dot’s “Damn” is currently holding 2 spots in the top 10.