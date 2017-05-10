Forbes List Of Hip-Hops Top 5 Richest Artists of 2017

As they usually do around this time of the year, Forbes magazine released their list of top 5 richest Hip-Hop artists in 2017.

Once again, to no ones surprise, Diddy tops the list with an estimated fortune of $820 million. Coming in second by a “mere $10 million” is Jay z with and estimated $810 million. The Godfather of West Coast HipHop comes in at number 3 with a cool $740 million. Rounding out the top 5 is a pair of Cash Money Millionares with Birdman bringing in an estimated $110 million and Drake bring up the rear with an estimated $90 million.

