WordsWithWade Podcast Episode #33 – Wins and Segues

This week the gang is joined by friend of the show ill Silk, as they talk about the senseless tragedy of the bombing in Manchester. They also talk about Drake’s Billboard and what that can mean for music going forward. Then the conversation turns to the “Nicki and Nas paring”, T.I. and Trey’s upcoming album, The Get Down being canceled, Meek Mill’s latest instagram post, Future’s Mask Off remix with Kendrick and much, much more. They even get some NBA Finals talk.