WordsWithWade Podcast Episode #33 – Wins and Segues

Posted on by Leave a comment

This week the gang is joined by friend of the show ill Silk, as they talk about the senseless tragedy of the bombing in Manchester. They also talk about Drake’s Billboard and what that can mean for music going forward. Then the conversation turns to the “Nicki and Nas paring”, T.I. and Trey’s upcoming album, The Get Down being canceled, Meek Mill’s latest instagram post, Future’s Mask Off remix with Kendrick and much, much more. They even get some NBA Finals talk.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s