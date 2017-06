Wade, Ari and G Li return to pay tribute to Mobb Deep’s Prodigy and they discuss what he meant to them. They briefly discuss the Safaree/ Meek Mill altercation at the BET Awards. They also talk about the 2pac bio pic “All Eyez On Me”, Jada Pinkett’s reaction, reviews and criticisms of the movie and more. Then the gang covers the upcoming Ruff Ryder reunion tour, the upcoming 2 Live Crew biopic, DJ Khalid’s new album and much much more.