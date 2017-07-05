New Music: Lil Wayne Releases Four New Tracks Featuring Jeezy And More

Posted on by Leave a comment

Earlier today Lil Wayne released a four pack of new songs that are rumored to appear on his upcoming DJ Drama hosted mixtape called “Dedication 6”.

First we get “Loyalty” featuring Gudda Gudda and Hoodybaby and produced by Chefboy’RT. Then we get Weezy freestyling over Playboi Carti’s breakout hit “Magnolia”.
Next up we get “Mula Gang” featuring Jay Jones, Hoodybaby and Euro and finally to round out the pack we get “Fireworks” featuring Jeezy and produced by MikeWillMadeIT.
Listen to all four tracks after the break

“Loyalty ft Gudda Gudda and Hoodybaby”

 

“Magnolia” freestyle

 

“Mula Gang” ft Jay Jones, Hoodybaby and Euro

Fireworks ft Jeezy

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s