New Music: Lil Wayne Releases Four New Tracks Featuring Jeezy And More

Earlier today Lil Wayne released a four pack of new songs that are rumored to appear on his upcoming DJ Drama hosted mixtape called “Dedication 6”.

First we get “Loyalty” featuring Gudda Gudda and Hoodybaby and produced by Chefboy’RT. Then we get Weezy freestyling over Playboi Carti’s breakout hit “Magnolia”.

Next up we get “Mula Gang” featuring Jay Jones, Hoodybaby and Euro and finally to round out the pack we get “Fireworks” featuring Jeezy and produced by MikeWillMadeIT.

Listen to all four tracks after the break

“Loyalty ft Gudda Gudda and Hoodybaby”

“Magnolia” freestyle

“Mula Gang” ft Jay Jones, Hoodybaby and Euro

Fireworks ft Jeezy