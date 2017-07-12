New Mixtape: Benny McFlyy – Lawng Daiiiz, Shawt Muntz and Jus Enuff Yea
AGR’s Benny McFlyy returns with his latest project called “Lawng Daiiiz, Shawt Muntz and Jus Enuff Yea”.
“Lawng Daiiiz, Shawt Muntz and Jus Enuff Yea” features tracks like “Reign Drops”, “Suit U” and the stand out single “Gold Chain”.
Tracklist and download link after the break.
1. Play
2. Reign Drops
3. Need Jesus
4. Broken (Shavon’s Song)
5. 1st Girlfriend
6. The Spirit of Denniz
7. Owl Jolson
8. Suit U
9. Buckwheat
10. Y.T.T.
11. George Jung
12. ReUp
13. Gold Chain
14. So Many
15. YouShuuhKno
16. Aug 5th
17. 30
18. The 1