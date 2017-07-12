New Mixtape: Benny McFlyy – Lawng Daiiiz, Shawt Muntz and Jus Enuff Yea

AGR’s Benny McFlyy returns with his latest project called “Lawng Daiiiz, Shawt Muntz and Jus Enuff Yea”.

“Lawng Daiiiz, Shawt Muntz and Jus Enuff Yea” features tracks like “Reign Drops”, “Suit U” and the stand out single “Gold Chain”.

Tracklist and download link after the break.

1. Play

2. Reign Drops

3. Need Jesus

4. Broken (Shavon’s Song)

5. 1st Girlfriend

6. The Spirit of Denniz

7. Owl Jolson

8. Suit U

9. Buckwheat

10. Y.T.T.

11. George Jung

12. ReUp

13. Gold Chain

14. So Many

15. YouShuuhKno

16. Aug 5th

17. 30

18. The 1

Download here