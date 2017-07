Wade, G Li, and Ari return to discuss this past week in HipHop music and news.

First they discuss the reports that Drake’s next album “Goodbye, My Love” being his last album, and where does he fit in the greatest of all time list, they then cover DMX’s recent battle with the IRS, they then discuss Soundcloud’s recent issues, Rob Markman’s new album, The Defiant One’s on HBO, Prodigy’s last interview and much much more.