WordsWithWade Podcast Episode #42 – The Gang’s All Here

Wade, Ari, and G Li are joined by Benny Mcflyy as they talk about everything in HipHop and Current events. They group starts off with the events in charlottesville, va and how it effects them. They also go over the latest updates with Usher, and the recent revelations in his cases. They also talk about the movie “Get Out”, Kendrick Lamar’s Rolling Stone interview, Drake’s OVOfest, Def Jam’s new CEO and what that can mean for the label. Eminem’s new movie and much much more.