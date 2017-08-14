WordsWithWade Podcast Episode #42 – The Gang’s All Here

Posted on by Leave a comment

Wade, Ari, and G Li are joined by Benny Mcflyy as they talk about everything in HipHop and Current events. They group starts off with the events in charlottesville, va and how it effects them. They also go over the latest updates with Usher, and the recent revelations in his cases. They also talk about the movie “Get Out”, Kendrick Lamar’s Rolling Stone interview, Drake’s OVOfest, Def Jam’s new CEO and what that can mean for the label. Eminem’s new movie and much much more.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s