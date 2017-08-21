WordsWithWade Podcast – Episode 43 – Hova Holds Court

With Ari being away Wade and G Li take on all the top stories in HipHop this week. First they start off by dissecting what has been called “The Definitive Jay Z Interview”. They cover some of the highlights from the interview, such as his issues with Kanye, his feelings on Solange, the rollout for 4:44, and much much more.

They also talk about the pending Cardi B vs Nicki Minaj beef, Drake being knocked out of the top 100, Chris Brown discussing the incident with Rihanna, and much much more. They also touch on the confederate statues being taken down and what’s next for Amerikkka and Finally the discuss next weeks 1 year anniversary episode, how far they have come since #00 and more.