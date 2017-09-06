WordsWithWade Podcast Episode #45 | “Can’t Stand The Rain…”

With G Li still celebrating his birthday, Wade Bloggs and Ari return to talk about the past week in current events.

They start off talking about Hurricane Harvey and the ramifications of that disaster on the city of Houston and HipHop. They also try to forecast what would happen if a similar tragedy struck the 757. On a lighter note the duo recap the Video Music Awards and discuss Kendrick Lamar’s big night. Then they discuss Redman’s new reality show, the Bobbi Kristina upcoming biopic and much much more.