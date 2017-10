Wade, Ari, and G Li return to recap the BET HipHop Awards, and they give their opinions on Eminem’s freestyle and the controversy surrounding it. They also talk about Chance’s recent comment about Joe Budden, the Birdman/Rick Ross Beef and much much more.

They also talk about Nelly’s rape investigation, Rihanna getting a street named after her, and the AMA award nominee’s and more.