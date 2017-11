Wade Bloggs, Ari and G Li return to talk about the latest developments in the Meek Mill case, they also go over Jay z’s letter in the New York times. Next, the gang discusses Jordan Peele’ box office hit “Get Out” being put int the comedy section for the Golden Globe awards, Nicki Minaj’s Paper magazine cover, and the fallout surrounding it and finally they discuss the Forbes “30 under 30”, LL Cool J and “Rock The Bells” radio and more..