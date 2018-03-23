New Music: Tory Lanez ft. Nicki Minaj – Shooters (Lost Version)

During his appearance on The Breakfast Club, Tory Lanez reviled that his track “Shooters” that appeared on his sophomore release “Memories Dont Die” originally had a verse from Nicki Minaj, but due to a “misunderstanding” between the two she requested her verse to be removed.
Well due to the magic of the internet (hacker group Music Mafia) the original version has leaked.

Take a listen below.

