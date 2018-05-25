WordsWithWade Podcast Episode #76 | “Sex, Lies and Instagram”

This week Wade Bloggs and G Li are joined friend of the show, Hoffa and they talk about everything that happened this week in the culture.

First they give their reaction to Jcole’s recent in-depth interview with Angie Martinez and what they took away from it. Next the trio discusses Spotify and other streaming services removing R.Kelly and other artist from playlist, and what this could mean for the future of streaming.

The gang also discusses the images and video of Teairra Mari that have leaked, Meek Mill’s white house plans, the latest on net neutrality and much much more.