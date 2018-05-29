New Music: Pusha T – The Story of Adidon (Drake Diss)

With Memorial day weekend coming to a close Pusha T decides to respond to Drake’s “Duppy Freestlye” with a new venomous track called “The Story of Adidon” Laying bars over Jay z’s “The Story of OJ” Pusha pulls no punches with lines like, “A baby’s involved, it’s deeper than rap/We talkin’ character, let me keep with the facts/You are hiding a child, let that boy come home/Deadbeat muthafucka, playing border patrol”. It looks like it is gonna be a cruel summer for someone. Listen to the full track below.

https://uncutmag.files.wordpress.com/2018/05/5_29_2018-pusha-t-the-story-of-adidon-drake-diss.mp3