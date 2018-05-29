New Music: Pusha T – The Story of Adidon (Drake Diss)

Posted on by Leave a comment

With Memorial day weekend coming to a close Pusha T decides to respond to Drake’s “Duppy Freestlye” with a new venomous track called “The Story of Adidon” Laying bars over Jay z’s “The Story of OJ” Pusha pulls no punches with lines like, “A baby’s involved, it’s deeper than rap/We talkin’ character, let me keep with the facts/You are hiding a child, let that boy come home/Deadbeat muthafucka, playing border patrol”. It looks like it is gonna be a cruel summer for someone. Listen to the full track below.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s