WordsWithWade Podcast Episode #91 | “25 to life”

The gang returns to share some interesting theory’s they have about the shooting at the 6ix9ine, Kanye West and Nicki Minaj video shoot. They also discuss Missy Elliot being the first female rapper to be nominated for the 2019 Songwriters Hall of Fame. The trio then discuss XXXTentacion’s posthumous album called “Skins”, upcoming releases from Meek Mill and Offset respectively, “Blackfishing” and much, much more.

Wade, Ari, and G Li also take time to recognize the 25th anniversary of A Tribe Called Quest, E-40, and Wu Tang’s debut albums what they meant to the culture and what they meant to them individually.

