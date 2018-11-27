WordsWithWade Podcast Episode #93 | “In Too Deep”.

Another week, another episode. Wade Bloggs, G Li and Ari return to recap this last week in hiphop. They first start off with Pusha T’s show in Toronto, and why it was a dumb idea for people to rush the stage. Then the trio reviews Kweli’s appearance on Drink Champs, specifically his comments regarding Kanye and Drake. They then discuss the Tory Lanez vs Joyner Lucas Battle and much much more. They also discuss everything we know so far with the Takashi 69 case as “Conspiracy Theory Wade” makes some of his boldest accusations yet!! This is an episode you don’t want to miss!!