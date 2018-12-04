WordsWithWade Podcast Episode #94 | “Champion Sound”

Wade, Ari and G Li return to go over the latest news in the culture of HipHop.

First they go over Meek Mill’s latest release “Championships” and give their over all impressions of this release, and of course they talk about the Jay z verse that has been the talk of the internet. They also ask the question is this Jay z’s best verse ever?

Next the trio goes over the latest in Takeshi 69 news, and Wade once again has an interesting theory, your gonna want to listen to this one.

They round the show out with Cardi b covering Entertainment weekly, Ras Kass dissing Joyner Lucas, the 808’s and Heartbreaks tour and much much more.