WordsWithWade Podcast Episode #98 | Dollars and Sense

Wade and G Li return to discuss the latest in the culture that is hiphop.

The fellas start off with their reactions to Cardi b’s money video. and what they expect from Cardi in 2019. Then they move on to Nicki Minaj adding Juice Wrld to her European tour. They also discus the possibility of a new Kendrick Lamar album in 2019, Eminem’s “12 Days Of Diss-Mas”, their favorite hiphop holiday songs and much much more.

After recent discovery of a photo floating around Wade has a special message for Jacquees. Your not gonna want to miss this.