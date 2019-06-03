WordsWithWade Podcast Episode #113 | “This Cant Be Life”.

This weeks show starts off with Wade, Ari, and G Li discussing the recent shooting in Virginia beach and how it effects them. They also review the information that has been released on the shooter so far.

The gang then talks about two cases of “clout chasing” with the recent allegations against Remy ma and the incident in Charlotte with DaBaby. They also review Meek Mill being banned from a hotel in Vegas, Yo Gotti losing $6.6 mill, Itunes possibly ending, Prince’s “new” album, and much much more.