Noochie, Torae, David Banner, CyHi The Prynce, Ras Kass, and Pastor Troy connect for a powerful new track called “Burn”.

“Burn” is produced by Zaytoven, DJ Toomp and Drummaboy and Executive Produced by the Co-Owner of Patchwerk Recording Studios, Curtis Daniel III .

The track starts with a snippet of activist Tamika D. Mallory’s fiery speech regarding police brutality and ends with Oakland’s own and Mistah F.A.B reminding us that “…if we gotta burn this down, thats what we gonna do….”.

Listen to the full track below