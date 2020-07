On this episode Wade Bloggs, G Li and Scan discuss T.i. calling out East coast bias, Young thug calling out Pusha T for his subliminal bars towards Drake, and Push responding. The gang also discusses the latest developments in the case of the murder of Pop Smoke. And Finally the internet and “black twitter” has been buzzing about it every since the news broke. So what exactly is an “Entanglement” and was Jada wrong? All this and much much more.