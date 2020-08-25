WordsWithWade Podcast Episode #159 | “The Thief’s Theme”.

On this episode, Wade, G Li, and Scan congratulate the 2020 Radio Hall of Fame class, theorize about the arrest of the alleged shooters in the murder of Jam Master Jay, and why something sounds off.

The trio also breaks down Meg outing Tory Lanez as her shooter, what’s next for Meg and why isn’t Tory in jail yet.

Finally, they discuss the secret cold war still going on between Nas and Jay z, the gang gives their opinions on Esco’s latest “King’s Disease”, they give their brief predictions on the upcoming verzuz and much, much more.