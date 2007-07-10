Garcelle Beauvais in Playboy

Posted on by 3 comments

Ya’ll may remember last week I told you about Fancy (Garcelle Beauvais) posing in Playboy

Well My folks over at Highbird Nation (I see you Dos Un) went ahead and posted the pics for your view enjoyment. So click the pic and enjoy.

Garcelle Beauvais

UPDATE: 5 More Garcelle Beauvais Playboy Photos [NSFW]:
GB in PB 1
GB in PB 2
GB in PB 3
GB in PB 4
GB in PB 5

(Props to Rizoh)

Update2: Here is her Complete Layout.
CLICK HERE TO VIEW PHOTOS OF GARCELLE IN PLAYBOY
(props to Tianna)

UNCUTmag.net

“Urban News in its Rawest Form”

3 comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s