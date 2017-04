Ghostwriters Exposed

112’s “Only You” (biggie’s verse) – ghost-written by Mase 112’s “Anywhere” (Lil Zane’s verse) – co-written by Mase & Lil Zane Biggie’s “Mo Money Mo Problems” – (biggie’s & diddy’s verse) – co-written by Mase, Jadakiss, & Ed Bernard Camron’s “We Got It” – (both Mase/Cam’s verses) co-written by Mase & Cardan Diddy’s “Friend” – ghost-written by Mase Philly’s Most Wanted’s “Cross The Border” – ghost-written by Mase JayZ’s “I Just Wanna Love You” – co-written by Mase & Pharell Williams Diddy’s “Come 2 Me” – ghost-written by Jody Breeze Diddy’s “After Love” – ghost-written by Jody Breeze Diddy’s “Through The Pain” – ghost-written by Jody Breeze

JAY-Z

M. Bleek on “Coming of Age” – ghost-written by JayZ

M. Bleek’s “All Types of ” – ghost-written by JayZ

“Coming of Age (Da Sequel)” – (Memphis Bleek’s verse) ghost-written by JayZ

Foxy’s “If I” – ghost-written by JayZ

Foxy’s “Foxy’s Bells” – ghost-written by JayZ

Foxy’s “Get Me Home” – ghost-written by JayZ

Foxy’s “Ill Na Na” – (Foxy’s verse) ghost-written by JayZ

Foxy’s “I’ll Be” – ghost-written by JayZ

Foxy’s “Big Bad Mama” – ghost-written by JayZ

Foxy’s “Hot Spot” – ghost-written by JayZ

Foxy’s “I Can’t” – ghost-written by JayZ

Foxy’s “JOB” – ghost-written by JayZ

Lil Kim’s “Big Momma Thang” – ghost-written by JayZ

Bugs Bunny – “Buggin” (from Spacejam sdtrk) – ghost-written by JayZ

Jermaine Dupri’s “Money Ain’t A Thang” – co-written by JayZ & ROC

Biggie’s “Hypnotize” – co-written by D-Dot

Diddy’s “Fake Thug Dedication” – ghost-written by JayZ

Timbaland’s “Indian Carpet” – ghost-written by JayZ

Dr. Dre’s “Still DRE” – ghost-written by JayZ

Dr. Dre’s “The Watcher” – ghost-written by JayZ & Rakim

Dr. Dre’s “The Message” – co-written by JayZ, Rell, & Royce Da 5’9″

Snoop Dogg’s “Intrology” – ghost-written by JayZ

Pro The Spectacula’s “Call Ya Boy” – ghost-written by JayZ

Pro The Spectacula’s “Handle Barz” – ghost-written by JayZ

Slim Thug’s “I Ain’t Heard of That” – ghost-written by JayZ

Slim Thug’s “I Ain’t Heard of That RMX” – co-written by JayZ

Fort Minor’s “Where’d You Go” – co-written by JayZ & Mike Shinoda



Smitty



Will Smith’s “Miami” – ghost-written by Smitty

Diddy’s “Bad Boys 4 Life” – Diddy’s verse co-written by Smitty & Black Rob

Diddy’s “And We” – Hook, Diddy’s, & Foxy’s verse ghost-written by Smitty

Loon’s “How You Want That” – ghost-written by Smitty

Diddy’s “Show Me Your Soul” – Hook & Diddy’s verse ghost-written by Smitty

Diddy’s “Shake Ya Tailfeather” – Hook & Diddy’s verse ghost-written by Smitty

Diddy’s “Girl I’m A Bad Boy” – Hook & Diddy’s verse ghost-written by Smitty

Baby & Diddy’s “Do That” – ghost-written by Smitty

Truth Hurt’s “Cop” – Dr. Dre’s verse ghost-written by Smitty

Truth Hurt’s “Benefit of the Doubt” – ghost-written by Smitty

Truth Hurt’s “Hollywood” – ghost-written by Smitty

Dr. Dre’s “The Wash”– ghost-written by Smitty

Dr. Dre’s “On The Boulevard” – co-written by Smitty & Knoc-Turnal

Beyonce’s “Summertime” – co-written by Smitty



T.I.



Bow Wow’s “Let’s Get Down” – ghost-written by TI

Bow Wow’s “I’ll Move On” – ghost-written by TI

Bow Wow’s “The Future” – ghost-written by TI & ROC

Bow Wow’s “The Don, The Dutch” – ghost-written by TI & ROC

Bow Wow’s “Hey Little Momma” – ghost-written by TI & ROC