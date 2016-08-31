WordsWithWade Podcast – Episode 00: And So It Begins…

UNCUTmagazine.net proudly presents the WordsWithWade Podcast hosted by our editor in chief Wade Bloggs, along with his friends G Li and Ari. On this first episode the gang gives a little of their history, as well as what to expect from future episodes. They also touch on Frank Ocean and Tory Lanez latest releases, Butt implants, Wade having two cell phones and much much more.

Listen below and make sure to subscribe on Itunes and anywhere podcast are available.