WordsWithWade Podcast Episode #13 – If It Aint One “Ting”…

G Li rejoins Ari and Wade as they discuss everything that happened in hiphop this week from The LOX announcing their singing to RocNation and dropping an album this month, to J.Cole announcing his album this month, and dropping two standout tracks addressing Kanye, Wale and other “lil” rappers. The gang also talks about the HBO show “Insecure”, Wade’s pandering to Blac Chyna, French Montana and Drake’s “10 Snipe Commandments”, the upcoming year end show and much, much more.