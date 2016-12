Wade, Ari, and Gli, discuss, J.coles new album, “4 Your Eyez Only”, and the fan theory behind it, Ab-Soul’s new album and him confirming a Kendrick and J.Cole’s album exist, Kanye and Kim divorce rumors, The new “Spider Man: Homecoming” trailer, Big Syke from Thuglife passing Away, Time’s list of worse movies of 2016, and much, much more. The gang also discusses the plans for next week’s show end of the year show, “The Lit-uation”.