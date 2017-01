After a long delay, Wade Bloggs, G Li, and Ari return with their first episode of 2017. This episode the gang talks about The Obama’s leaving The White House, the break ups of T.I. and Tiny, and Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj. They also talk about the Chris “No Chill” Brown vs Soulja “Draco” Boy fight. They go over Fabolous’ latest releases, Donald Glover winning a Golden Globe award, Lil Wayne and YMROC, and much much more.