The gang returns to talk about the Chris Brown/Soulja boy fight being canceled, Karrache getting restraining order Chris. They also talk Just Blaze vs Swizz Beatz beat battle, Shorty lo’s posthumous release, Jay z being inducted in the songwriters hall of fame, Taxstone being indicted on murder charges and much much more. They of course discuss Remy vs Nicki, SHether, can and what should Nicki’s response be and a whole lot more.