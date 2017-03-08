New Mixtape: K Camp – K.I.S.S. (Part 4)

K camp returns with the fourth installment of his K.I.S.S. mixtape series.

“K.I.S.S. 4” features production from Bobby Kritical, Music MajorX, Remy and DeeMoney Beats.

Tracklist and Download Link After The Break

1.All I Needed [Prod By Remy]

2.F W Y B [Prod By Bobby Kritical & Musik MajorX]

3.Come With A Price [Prod By Musik MajorX]

4.Exhausted [Prod By Remy]

5.Naked [Prod By Bobby Kritical]

6.Motives [Prod By Bobby Kritical]

7.Made Time [Prod By Musik MajorX]

8.Invitation Ft Asiahn [Prod By DeeMoney Beats & Dimuro]

Download Here