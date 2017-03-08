New Mixtape: K Camp – K.I.S.S. (Part 4)

K camp returns with the fourth installment of his K.I.S.S. mixtape series.
“K.I.S.S. 4” features production from Bobby Kritical, Music MajorX, Remy and DeeMoney Beats.

1.All I Needed [Prod By Remy]
2.F W Y B [Prod By Bobby Kritical & Musik MajorX]
3.Come With A Price [Prod By Musik MajorX]
4.Exhausted [Prod By Remy]
5.Naked [Prod By Bobby Kritical]
6.Motives [Prod By Bobby Kritical]
7.Made Time [Prod By Musik MajorX]
8.Invitation Ft Asiahn [Prod By DeeMoney Beats & Dimuro]

