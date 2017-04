Wade and Ari are gone, so G Li is left to hold it down. Joined by Benny Mcflyy and Sdot Hoffa, G brings friends of the show Nytmare and Nate along to discuss the XXXTentacion vs Drake issue, is Drake a Culture Vulture, Kendrick Lamar’s latest video “Humble” and the Photoshop vs Natural debate. They also talk about Dave Chapelle’s Netflix special, and much much more.