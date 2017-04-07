New Music: Maino – The Ghost Of Kalief Browder

Maino drops off a new track called “The Ghost Of Kalief Browder”.
If you’ve been under a rock for the last few years, Kalief Browder was 16-years old when he was arrested for allegedly stealing a backpack. He was then thrown into Rikers Island, where he spent three years without ever getting a trial. During that time he was beaten by guards, jumped by other inmates and locked in solitary confinement for hundreds of days.

When he was finally released, his spirit was broken and he ultimately committed suicide. His story is being told in a Jay-Z produced six-part series on Spike TV titled “Time: The Kalief Browder Story.”

Listen to the inspired track below

