WordsWithWade Podcast Episode #28 – 2pac-a-thon

The Gang is all here as Wade returns from Bamadon, and Ari returns from her Vacation to join G Li and talk all things HipHop. First We get some more of Wade’s stories as he fills us in on last weekend and his “Bamadon Buzz”, and Ari explains why she cant get fired. (We see you Mari). The gang also talks about Suge Knight reveling who he thinks killed Tupac, The new “All Eyez On Me” trailer, Pac being inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame, Kendrick Lamar’s new album and can he meet expectations, Eminem teasing his fans on instagram, JCole going platinum again, and much much more.

