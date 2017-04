Currensy returns with two new freestyles from his upcoming project “The Fo’ 20 Massacre”

Spitta drops bars over Rick Ross’ “I Think She Like Me” and MadeinTYO’s “Skateboard P”.

“The Fo’ 20 Massacre” is set to be available on April 20th.

“Skateboard P”

https://uncutmag.files.wordpress.com/2017/04/4_19_2017-curreny-skateboard-p.mp3

“I Think She Like Me”.