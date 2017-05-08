WordsWithWade Podcast Episode #31 – Troublesome ’17

Wade Bloggs, Ari and G Li return to talk about everything in hiphop. They start off with Joe Budden vs Lil Yachty from Everyday Struggle, then they talk about Kendrick Lamar’s album “Damn” going platinum in 3 weeks, Chris Brown’s upcoming double CD, Upcoming albums from Jay z, Nas, and J.Cole and much much more. Wade also takes time to address Funkmaster flex’s recent remarks regarding Tupac’s 1994 Quad Studios shooting, and the events surrounding it.