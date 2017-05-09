New Music: Ne-Yo – Earn Your Love Posted on May 9, 2017 by Wade Bloggs Leave a comment Ne-yo returns with a new track called “Earn Your Love”. No word as to where this will appear just yet. https://uncutmag.files.wordpress.com/2017/05/5_9_2017-ne-yo-earn-your-love-new-song-2017.mp3 Share this:Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to email (Opens in new window) Related Music