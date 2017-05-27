New Music: Lil Durk Ft. Quavo & Lil Yachty – Homie B*tch Posted on May 27, 2017 by Wade Bloggs Leave a comment Lil Durk links up with Quavo and Lil Yachty to drop a new track called “Homie B*tch”. https://uncutmag.files.wordpress.com/2017/05/5_27_2017-lil-durk-homie-b_tch-ft-quavo-lil-yachty.mp3 Share this:Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to email (Opens in new window) Related Music