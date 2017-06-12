WordsWithWade Podcast Episode #35 – More Teachable Moments

Posted on by Leave a comment

Wade, Ari, and G Li return to talk about this week in HipHop news. First they address Ice Cube’s appearance on the Bill Maher’s show, and then Bill’s apology, then they address Nicki Minaj still throwing shots at Remy, “4:44” and what the gang would like it to really mean, Jay Electronica’s new track, the alternate ending to Juice and much more. The gang briefly goes over new music from Sza, Drake and Khalid, 2chainz, and they even take time to address Amber Rose breaking the internet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s