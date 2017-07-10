WordsWithWade Podcast Episode #38 – Bars, Breakups and Blac Chyna

The gangs all here as Wade Bloggs, Ari, and G Li return to talk about everything that happened in hiphop an hiphop culture. First they go over the Kanye/Jayz rift and rank where “4:44” rank in Jay z’s discography. They also talk about what could be album of the year, from Kendrick to Drake, to Big Sean and more. They also talk about the Prodigy mural being desecrated and much much more, and of course they go over the drama with Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian and what can happen next and how Wade fits in. This is an episode you don’t want to miss!