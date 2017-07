Wade, Ari, and G Li return for their episode 40th and they have ALOT to discuss.

Of Course they have to go over the entire R. Kelly fiasco, and Ari wonders is there an aspect of this that the media is not covering? They then jump to Usher’s situation and wonder if he can come back from this. They also discuss Meek Mill vs Miami and Trick Daddy’s recent rant. Then they give the results of the DMX poll last week, and much much more.