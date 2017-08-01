WordsWithWade Podcast Episode #41- “Gabbin With G” part 2

With Wade and Ari away, G Li brings in Nytmare and S dot Hoffa to talk about Usher, R. Kelly, “black twitters” savage-ness, the white privilege of Hugh Heffner and Charlie Sheen in Comparison to Usher and R.Kelly, 80’s babies trivia, and much much more.

They also go over G Li’s “Damn” theory, and Kendrick VMA nominations and his competition in each category. This is an hilariously full episode.

For Business Inquires contact Wade at WordsWithWade@gmail.com