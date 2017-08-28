WordsWithWade – Episode #44 | Its Our Anniversary…

In a special Double Sized Episode, Wade Bloggs, Ari, and G Li reflect on their favorite memories from their first year of doing the podcast. Wade breaks down why he decided to start the podcast in the first place and what’s coming up for the show in the next year.

They then take the time to go over part 2 of Rap Radar’s Jay z interview, DMX checking himself into rehab, DJ Khaled going platnuim, the Mayweather vs McGregor Superfight, the petition to change a confederate statue to Missy Elliott and much, much more.