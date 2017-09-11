WordsWithWade Podcast Episode #46 | “Makes You Wanna Scream…”

Posted on by Leave a comment

Wade Bloggs, Ari, and G Li are joined by Benny McFlyy as they return to talk about Michael Jackson’s new album, Quavo dominating the billboard charts, Gucci Mane getting off parole and much more. They also get talk about the hurricanes tearing thru the south, as they give you updates from Bun B, Trae da truth, Jim Jones, and more. Finally they have a interesting conversation about who is the greatest duo in rap history and much much more.

