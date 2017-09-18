WordsWithWade Podcast Episode #47 | “I BE MASSAGING…”

Wade, Ari and G Li are joined by Caakes badder from “Live from the 75” podcast as the talk about this week in HipHop and Entertainment.

They start off going over the nominees for the BET HipHop Awards and they give their predictions for the winners. They also talk about Gucci Mane and Keyshia Kaoir’s upcoming reality show “The Main Event”, Common winning an Emmy, John Legend’s upcoming Netflix show and much much more. They also talk about the 21st anniversary of Tupac’s assassination, Nas Esco’s 44th birthday, who would you rather date Cardi on Nicki, and alot more.

 

 

