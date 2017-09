Wade Bloggs, Ari, and G Li return to talk about Trump’s recent attacks on the NFL and the league’s subsequent response. They also talk about Kevin Hart’s recent situation, Carmelo Anthony being traded from the Knicks, Jay z turning down the Super Bowl, and they take guesses on what Hov would have preformed, They also talk about Cardi b approaching a milestone, Gucci Mane’s autobiography and much much more.